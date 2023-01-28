AAP's Delhi Mayor candidate moves SC; hearing in Feb

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

As the deadlock continued over the election of Delhi Mayor, AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court seeking the election to be held in the Capital in a time-bound manner.

AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year, while the BJP won 104. AAP has accused the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.

Oberoi’s petition was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which agreed to take it up on February 3.

Oberoi has sought directions for the elections to be conducted in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members were not allowed to vote.