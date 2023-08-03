AAP’s lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

Tribune News Services
New Delhi, August 8
In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday suspended the party’s lone MP in the House, Sushil Kumar Rinku, for the rest of the monsoon session for his ‘unruly behaviour.
The MP from Jalandhar was suspended after he threw papers at the Chair during a discussion on the Delhi services bill.
Rinku is the second AAP MP to be suspended from the remainder of the ongoing session after Sanjay Singh, a party MP from Rajya Sabha, was suspended from the Upper House, for creating a ruckus on the Manipur violence issue.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend Sushil Kumar Rinku for the rest of the Monsoon session. Speaker Om Birla sought the approval of the House before announcing his decision.
