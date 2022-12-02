Excise policy scam: AAP's Vijay Nair received Rs 100 cr kickbacks, ED tells special court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

AAP leader Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, received Rs 100 crore in “kickbacks” from a ‘south business group’ controlled by some businessmen and politicians, the ED has informed a special court here.

In its remand report to take custody of arrested accused Amit Arora, the ED also informed the court that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), some of whom are part of the government, considered the policy as a “device” to allegedly generate illegal funds at the cost of the state exchequer. Officials quoting the remand report said, “As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP, has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group, called south group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora”.

The agency further informed that Amit Arora “disclosed” this during the recording of his statement under provisions of the PMLA, the officials added.

The officials identified Kavitha as the MLC daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

While seeking remand of businessman Amit Arora, it also apprised the court that the “magnitude of the destruction is such that most suspects, liquor barons, senior government officials, the Excise Minister of Delhi and other suspects have changed their phones multiple times”.

The ED further alleged: “The policy was formulated with deliberate loopholes, in-built mechanism to facilitate illegal activities and is marred with deliberate inconsistencies which, when looked deeply, reflect mala fide intentions of policy makers.”