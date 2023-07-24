AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

AAP’s Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session after House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named him and leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal moved a motion suspending him.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote seconds before the House was adjourned until 2 pm for the second time today.

Singh was named by Dhankhar for creating ruckus in the House. He was disrupting proceedings from the Well of the House.

The monsoon session ends on August 11.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Monsoon