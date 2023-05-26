 Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds : The Tribune India

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him

Satyendar Jain. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 26 

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six-week interim bail on medical grounds to former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain bail in a money laundering case.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha turned down a demand of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, that Jain should be first examined by a panel of doctors from AIIMS before his bail plea was considered. 

"We are inclined to grant interim medical bail. We allow the petitioner to take treatment at a private hospital and we allow him to be released on interim bail as subject to the conditions by the trial court. his order shall remain in operation till July 11, 2023," the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10. 

The top court directed Jain not to leave the area of National Capital Territory of Delhi without its permission and produce all documents relating to his treatment while out on interim bail. The interim bail was subject to conditions imposed by the trial court, it added. 

The Bench also restrained him from making any statements in the media during the interim bail period. 

The issue of Jain’s examination by a panel of doctors from AIIMS will be considered later, it said. 

Suffering from several ailments, Jain has lost 35 kg and has been reduced to a skeleton, Singhvi submitted. He had reportedly collapsed in jail on Thursday.

Jain has challenged the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case. Talking about the witnesses’ claim that Jain was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime, the high court had described Jain as an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court had said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

On November 17 2022, the trial court had dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and two others in the case, saying he was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime. The trial court had also rejected bail pleas of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying they “knowingly” assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were “prima facie guilty” of money laundering.

#satyendar jain #supreme court

