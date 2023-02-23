AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Delhi Mayor, Iqbal her deputy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Nearly two and a half months after the civic body polls, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after she defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 16 votes.

First-time councillor Shelly, who received 150 votes, has become the first non-BJP Mayor after a gap of 15 years.

Shelly Oberoi after her victory in the mayoral poll. Manas Ranjan Bhui

Soon after AAP’s victory in the mayoral election, which had become a cause of bitter rivalry between AAP and BJP on many occasions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “People of Delhi have won and hooliganism has been defeated.” Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has been elected Deputy Mayor. He got 147 votes, while BJP’s Kamal Bagri got 116. A total of 266 votes were polled, as all Congress councillors, except one, had skipped the mayoral elections. The Congress had already announced that they won’t participate in the elections.