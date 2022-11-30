Aarey case: SC won't stay Maharashtra decision

New Delhi, November 29
The SC today refused to stay the Maharashtra Government’s decision to locate the Metro car shed at Aarey Colony.
Modifying its earlier order, the court allowed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to pursue its plea before the appropriate authority for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony for constructing train ramps at its car shed project, which is opposed by residents.
