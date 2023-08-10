Farooq Abdullah: Stand by India, don't brand us Pakistan loyalists

New Delhi, August 9
Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said in the Lok Sabha that the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have been reduced by 68 per cent due to the effective steps taken by the Centre, NC leader Farooq Abdullah targeted the government saying “we stand for India, don’t brand us traitors or Pakistanis”.
Intervening in the debate over the no-confidence motion in the House, Abdullah said, “People of Kashmir stand proud to be part of India .... We always stood for India because we wanted to stand by this nation, and please don’t say we are not the part of India ... don't say we are Pakistanis.
#Amit Shah #Farooq Abdullah #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Pakistan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...