Farooq Abdullah: Stand by India, don't brand us Pakistan loyalists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said in the Lok Sabha that the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have been reduced by 68 per cent due to the effective steps taken by the Centre, NC leader Farooq Abdullah targeted the government saying “we stand for India, don’t brand us traitors or Pakistanis”.

Intervening in the debate over the no-confidence motion in the House, Abdullah said, “People of Kashmir stand proud to be part of India .... We always stood for India because we wanted to stand by this nation, and please don’t say we are not the part of India ... don't say we are Pakistanis.

#Amit Shah #Farooq Abdullah #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Pakistan