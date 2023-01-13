ABG Shipyard's ex-chief booked in another case

New Delhi, January 12
The CBI has registered another case against ABG Shipyard’s former chairman Rishi Agarwal for defrauding a PNB-led consortium of Rs 1,688 crore, officials said today. Vadraj Cement Company, Agarwal and two others have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 1688.41 crore to the consortium of banks.
The CBI conducted searches at three locations, including Mumbai and Jaipur, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles, a CBI spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...