Absconding associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested: NIA

New Delhi, May 20
The NIA on Saturday said an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested in a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates, based within the country and abroad, to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and elsewhere.
The arrested accused, Yudhvir Singh alias 'Sadhu', a resident of Fatehabad area of Haryana, was wanted in the case, said a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"Investigations have revealed that Yudhvir used to smuggle weapons from across the border for dreaded gangsters and criminals in various parts of India. On the directions of Bishnoi and syndicate members, he also used to harbour associates of criminal gang members and accused persons tasked with committing various kinds of crimes, including murder and extortion," the official said.
Earlier on March 24, the NIA had charge-sheeted 14 accused in the same case under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
