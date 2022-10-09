 ‘Abused me, my sister...’: Tej Pratap makes allegations against own party man : The Tribune India

Bihar cabinet minister calls RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak an agent of RSS

Tej Pratap Yadav. ANI photo

ANI

New Delhi, October 9

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national executive meeting on Sunday witnessed a ruckus as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav came out of the meeting fuming and called the party’s national general secretary Shyam Rajak an agent of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s National Executive meeting is being held at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

After leaving the meeting, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that Shyam Rajak abused him as well as his sister who is also a minister in the Bihar cabinet.

He said Rajak should be removed from the party as he is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS.

“Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording and I will put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation,” Tej Pratap told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Rajak said a powerful person has all the right to say anything but being a Dalit he does not enjoy such privilege.

Speaking to ANI, Rajak said, “I want to say one thing that ‘Samarth Ke Hot Na Koi Dosh Gosai’. A powerful person has the right to say whatever he wants. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful. I am from the Dalit community. I cannot say anything. A Dalit is a bonded labourer.”

The two-day national executive meeting of RJD is being held in New Delhi. Notably, the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh has not attended the meeting.

Speculations are rife that ever since his son Sudhakar Singh resigned as Agriculture Minister from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, he has been upset with the top RJD leadership.

There is a buzz that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav may appoint a new state president on Monday, the second day of the national executive meeting. The names of senior party members like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak are doing the rounds in political circles.

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

