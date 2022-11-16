Shradha Walker case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala taken to spot, 13 body parts found

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

The Delhi Police today took Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shradha Walker, to the forest area in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur to locate specific places where he had allegedly dumped her body parts.

The police said 13 body parts were retrieved but only a forensic examination would confirm if they belonged to the victim.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have roped in a forensic team of the CBI to examine the fridge in which the victim’s chopped body parts were kept by the accused before being dumped at different places in the forest. Sanjeev Gupta, head of the department of crime scene management at the FSL, Rohini, said a two-member team of experts visited the scene of crime and collected seven-eight bone pieces along with bloodstains. “These were handed over to the investigating officer. We are yet to receive the exhibits from the police,” he said.

The accused allegedly strangled Shradha in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in the Mehrauli area before dumping these across the city over several days. After the scene recreation exercise today, the accused was brought back to the police station, the police said.

“The crime scene was recreated to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the heinous crime,” a senior police officer said. He also said the police might approach authorities at online dating app Bumble through which both the duo met. Poonawala told the police during investigation that he killed Shradha after a quarrel over marriage, and the idea of chopping her body was inspired by a crime TV series, the police said. The accused also told the police that he used sulphur hypochlorite to clean up the blood after chopping the victim’s body, the officials said.

