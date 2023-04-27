Accused to get default bail if chargesheeted post incomplete probe: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 26

A chargesheet or prosecution complaint cannot be filed by an investigating agency without completing the investigation of a case only to deprive an arrested accused of his right to default bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

“Such a chargesheet, if filed by an investigating authority without first completing the investigation, would not extinguish the right to default bail under Section 167(2) CrPC,” a Bench led by Justice Krishna Murari said.

“The trial court, in such cases, cannot continue to remand an arrested person beyond the maximum stipulated time without offering the arrested person default bail,” said the Bench which also included Justice CT Ravikumar.

According to Section 167(2) of the CrPC, an accused will be entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a chargesheet within 60 days or 90 days — as the case may be — from the date of remand.

The verdict — which came on a petition filed by one Ritu Chhabaria seeking default bail for her husband arrested in a corruption case — is likely to make things difficult for probe agencies.

“Even at the cost of repetition, we find it pertinent to mention that the right of default bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC is not merely a statutory right, but a fundamental right that flows from Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The reason for such importance being given to a seemingly insignificant procedural formality is to ensure that no accused person is subject to unfettered and arbitrary power of the State. The process of remand and custody... creates a huge disparity of power between the investigating authority and the accused,” the top court said.