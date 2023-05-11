Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trespassing, DU Hostel sends a notice for his visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Accusing the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trespassing and irresponsible behaviour, the provost of Delhi University's PG men's hostel on Wednesday sent a notice to the Congress leader over his "sudden" visit to the hostel last week.

The provost asked the senior Congress leader to cease and desist from taking any such steps – in future.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University on May 5 during his surprise visit.

In the two-page notice sent by the DU, the provost said Gandhi’s “unexpected entry” into the premises along with three vehicles violated the prescribed rules of the hostel.

“The Management Committee of the Hostel in its emergent meeting held on 06.05.2023 in the presence of Dean Students’ Welfare and Proctor of the University of Delhi has unanimously decided and resolved that such a conduct from a leader of a National Party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity,” the notice mentioned.

The notice further mentioned that such an incident had put all the persons present in the hostel at that time to grave and imminent risk of bodily harm and safety.

Meanwhile, the Congress has so far not reacted to this development.