Acquitted in gang-rape case, Madhya Pradesh man sues state govt; seeks Rs 10,000 crore in compensation

PTI

Ratlam, January 4

After being acquitted of gang-rape charges, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has sought compensation of more than Rs 10,000 crore from the state government citing "suffering and mental agony" caused to him as his incarceration sent his family to the brink of starvation.

Kantu, alias Kantilal Bheel (35), moved the district and sessions court after a local court on October 20, 2022, dropped the gang rape charges, said his lawyer Vijay Singh Yadav.

His case against the MP government and the investigators will be heard on January 10.

Asked about the whopping recompense, Yadav said Rs 10,000 crore had been sought on the grounds that "human life is precious", while the remaining Rs 6.02 crore is for various reasons, including legal expenses of Rs 2 lakh, mental agony and suffering by his family.

In his petition, Bheel said he was the sole breadwinner for his family when the police arrested him in the gang-rape case on December 23, 2020. Yadav said Bheel supported his ageing mother, wife and their three children.

Yadav said his client had sought Rs 10,006.02 crore citing suffering and mental agony to him and his family due to the charges of gang-rape. In his absence, Bheel's family was on the verge of starvation, he said.

Of the total compensation, the man has sought Rs 2 lakh towards the "loss of God's gift to humans, eg, sexual pleasure", as per his petition.

According to Yadav, a woman filed a complaint on July 20, 2018, against Bheel at Manasa police station, accusing him of raping her on the pretext of dropping her at her brother's home.

She alleged that Bheel handed her over to another man who, she claimed, raped her over six months before allowing her to go, said the lawyer.

The complaint led to Bheel's arrest and incarceration for nearly two years.