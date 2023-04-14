Act against anti-India forces: PM in phone call with Sunak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and raised the matter of safety of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK in the wake of recent attacks by some pro-Khalistan elements.

The PM sought stern action against anti-India elements.

PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel,” an official statement said.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

The leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap-2030 and expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. A government statement said the leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. PM Modi invited Sunak for the G20 Summit in September.