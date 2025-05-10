Action against Pak terror camps boosted self-esteem: RSS chief

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday hailed Operation Sindoor saying it had enhanced the national morale and self-esteem and was a fitting response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed Hindu tourists.

“We congratulate the Central Government leadership and our armed forces for the decisive action, ‘Operation Sindoor’, taken against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam. This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale in the whole country,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He also backed the Indian position on the response which has been “measured, responsive and non-escalatory”. “Military action is being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan and is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action,” the RSS chief added.

The Sangh supremo condemned attacks being carried out by Pakistani army on religious places (a gurdwara and a church in Poonch has been hit with casualties established) and civilian settlement areas on the border and expressed heartfelt condolences to families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks.

“In this challenging time, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony,” said Bhagwat.