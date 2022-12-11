Action plan to ease IGI Airport congestion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

A four-point action plan has been drawn up by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ease congestion at the airport amid complaints of overcrowding and long queues during check-in.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials earlier this week.

It has been decided to introduce two additional X-ray screening systems to the existing machines, taking the total number of machines at the airport to 16. It has been also decided to demolish the reserve lounge and adding one ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machine and two standard X-ray machines.

The entry points — Gate 1A and Gate 8B — will be converted for passenger use. In the last two days, the officials said DIAL has taken various steps such as having additional traffic martials at the departure forecourt of T3 to avoid vehicular congestion.