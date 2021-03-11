Action taken on nearly 1.3 lakh loudspeakers at religious places in UP: Spokesman

Lucknow, June 9
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said action has been taken on nearly 1.3 lakh loudspeakers at religious places across the state, while more than 13,000 such devices were donated to schools.
A government spokesman said the state was setting an example before rest of the country with such a step to curb noise pollution.
“As part of the drive by the state government, 72,509 loudspeakers were removed from various places of worship, while the volume of 56,558 loudspeakers was reduced to permissible levels,” he said.
“More than 13,145 of these removed loudspeakers were donated to schools for their morning assemblies, while 1,583 speakers were handed over for the public address system in the area,” he said.
The state’s home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places. The directives were based on an order of the Allahabad High Court.
The spokesman said the entire process was conducted peacefully by holding dialogues with spiritual leaders of various communities.
During the drive, the spiritual leaders were made aware of the noise pollution through the use of loudspeakers, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
All set for nail-biting contest to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 other states on Friday
In Maharashtra, setback to ruling MVA as Mumbai court denies...
Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021
Sources say request for issuance of RCN sent not in connecti...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed
Punjab police had claimed on Wednesday that proposal on issu...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, plan was to extort money from him: Police
Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble, an alleged memb...
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...