Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 16,522

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crore.

The 30 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala. Two deaths each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Delhi and Mizoram were reported.

A total of 5,22,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,834 from Maharashtra, 68,843 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,167 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.