Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 21,177

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking India's total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.