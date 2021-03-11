Active covid-19 cases rise to 18,386

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

With 2,745 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,60,832, while the active cases increased to 18,386, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.6 per cent and weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive has exceeded 193.57 crore.

Among the six new fatalities two were from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,636 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,860 from Maharashtra, 69,742 from Kerala, 40,107 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,210 from Delhi, 23,520 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.