Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

New Delhi, April 22
The number of active Covid cases in the country on Friday crossed 14,000. As against 2,380 new cases yesterday, the country saw 2,451 new infections today. Active cases rose to 14241. The death toll soared to 5,22,116 with 54 fatalities in 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.
2,451 fresh cases
TOTAL DEATHS 5,22,116
ACTIVE CASES 14,241
54 deaths in 24 hours
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, issued formal orders today making masks mandatory at public places in view of the rising positivity over the last fortnight. Non adherence to the mask rule would invite Rs 500 penalty.
