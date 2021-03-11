Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The number of active Covid cases in the country on Friday crossed 14,000. As against 2,380 new cases yesterday, the country saw 2,451 new infections today. Active cases rose to 14241. The death toll soared to 5,22,116 with 54 fatalities in 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, issued formal orders today making masks mandatory at public places in view of the rising positivity over the last fortnight. Non adherence to the mask rule would invite Rs 500 penalty.