Active covid cases decline to 43,415

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

With 4,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of covid cases rose to 4,45,72,243, while the active cases declined to 43,415, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities, which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active cases comprised 0.1 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 579 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,00,298, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.686 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

#Kerala