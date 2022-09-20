Active covid cases decline to 47,379

PTI

New Delhi, September 20

With 4,043 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,43,089, while the active cases declined to 47,379, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,370 with 15 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 648 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,67,340, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 216.83 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The nine fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include two each from Haryana and Maharashtra.

