Active covid cases in country decline to 26,292

New Delhi, October 12
India logged 2,139 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,46,18,533, while the active cases dipped to 26,292, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,835 with 13 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.81 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.13 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,63,406, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 219.09 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The nine new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include four from Maharashtra and two from Uttar Pradesh.
