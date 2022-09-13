Active covid cases in country decline to 46,347

New Delhi, September 13
India logged 4,369 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,45,04,949, while the active cases dipped to 46,347, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 fatalities, which includes seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.1 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 829 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
