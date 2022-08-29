Active covid cases in country decline to 84,931

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

With 7,591 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,15,723, while the active cases declined to 84,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,799 with 30 new fatalities. Besides 15 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.69 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,02,993, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Among the 30 new fatalities five each were from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, three each from Mizoram and West Bengal, two from Kerala and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Manipur, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa.