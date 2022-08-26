Active covid cases in country decline to 90,707

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

India logged 10,256 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,89,176, while the active cases declined to 90,707, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.2 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had increased to 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Among the new deaths, six were from Maharashtra, four each from Rajasthan and Delhi, three each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

#Maharashtra