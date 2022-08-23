Active covid cases in country decline to 96,506

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

India logged 8,586 new coronavirus infections taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546 while the active cases have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,416 with 48 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active cases comprised 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.31 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,33,624, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 210.31 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.