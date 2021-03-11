Active covid cases in country dip to 19,067

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

With 2,827 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of covid cases rose to 4,31,13,413, while the active cases dipped to 19,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.6 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,70,165, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive has exceeded 190.83 crore.

The 24 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala. Two deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,24,181 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,850 from Maharashtra, 69,342 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,184 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.