Active covid cases in country increase to 46,389

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

India added 6,422 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,45,16,479, while the active cases increased to 46,389, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,41,840, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 215.98 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 14 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours include two from Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand.