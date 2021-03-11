Active Covid cases in country rise to 14,241

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

With 2,451 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,16,068, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 187.26 crore.

Among the 54 new fatalities 48 were from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

A total of 5,22,116 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,831 from Maharashtra, 68,750 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,162 from Delhi, 23,502 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.