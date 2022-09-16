Active covid cases in country rise to 46,748

New Delhi, September 16
India added 6,298 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,45,22,777, while the active cases climbed to 46,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,273 with 23 fatalities, which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am said.
The active cases comprised 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.7 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,47,756, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 216.17 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The 19 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours include seven from Maharashtra and three from Delhi.
