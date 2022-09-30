Active covid cases in India decline to 39,583

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

India’s covid-19 case tally increased by 3,947 in a day to reach 4,45,87,307, while the active cases declined to 39,583, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll reached 5,28,629 with 18 more deaths, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.44 per cent.

The active covid cases declined by 1,167 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,19,095. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.52 crore total vaccine doses (94.84 crore second doses and 21.19 crore precaution doses) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.