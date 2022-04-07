Active Covid cases in India dip to 11,639

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

With 1,033 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,31,958, while the active cases dipped to 11,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,530 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 232 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 43 new fatalities include 32 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,530 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,800 from Maharashtra, 68,228 from Kerala, 40,056 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,155 from Delhi, 23,497 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.