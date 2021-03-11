Active covid cases in India dip to 20,403

New Delhi, May 9
India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,31,05,401, while the active cases dipped to 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 232 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,60,905, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive has exceeded 190.34 crore.
