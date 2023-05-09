Active Covid cases in India dip to 22,742

New Delhi, May 9
India has recorded 1,331 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone
The incident took place at 8.40 am, the bus fell from the br...
Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...
NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case
The raids are carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anan...
Supreme Court to hear on May 15 plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story'
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentions the matter f...
Salman Khan death threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email
The man allegedly emailed threatening messages to the 'Daban...