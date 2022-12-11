Active covid cases in the country dip to 3,913

New Delhi, December 11
India recorded 173 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 3,913, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The total tally of covid cases stands at 4.46 crore.
The death toll climbed to 5,30,658 with four fatalities with three reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.8 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 134 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,40,251, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
