Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Ahmedabad, September 3
Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.
As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.
“The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission,” special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister
West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport
Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP
Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...
Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders
Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...