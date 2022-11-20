Actor Amol Palekar, wife Sandhya Gokhale join Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI

Buldhana, November 20

Veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district here on Sunday.

The couple joined Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on the last day of the foot march's Maharashtra leg from where it will enter Madhya Pradesh at night.

The official handle of the Indian National Congress shared a series of pictures of Palekar and Gokhale with Gandhi.

"Realising his responsibility towards the country, today famous actor and film director Amol Palekar along with his wife joined #BharatJodoYatra to discharge it. Thank you for raising the voice of the country," the tweet read.

Previously, cinema personalities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district and also covered Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts of the state.

The march entered its 74th day on Sunday. It began at 6 am from Bhendval in Buldhana after a night halt at Sairam Agro centre.

The foot march will have a rest day on Monday when Gandhi is scheduled to campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5.

#Congress #Maharashtra #Rahul Gandhi