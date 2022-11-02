Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad, November 2
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here on Wednesday and walked with Rahul Gandhi.
Bhatt, the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the Yatra, was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him.
People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi.
The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media.
She made her debut as an actor with the 1989 film ‘Daddy’.
The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the Yatra last week.
The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the Yatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm