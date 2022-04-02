Actor Rajkummar Rao’s PAN card ‘misused’ to take loan, actor calls out fraud

Mumbai, April 2
Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he had been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan in his name.
The 37-year-old actor claimed that because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.
"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.
The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.
