Adani FPO fully subscribed

New Delhi, January 31
Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer (FPO) was fully subscribed on the last day mainly due to interest shown by non-institutional investors while retail investors were wary and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bought slightly less than the quota assigned to them.
Editorial: Hindenburg allegations
Non-institutional investors subscribed 3.26 times while retail individual investors subscribed just 0.11 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.97 times and shares reserved for employees subscribed 0.52 times.
In total, the FPO was subscribed 1.02 times.
Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) saved the offer by announcing that it would take up 16% of the FPO. The company will invest Rs 3,200 crore in the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO). The Adani Group plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment and capital expenditure with the share allocation to be announced on Friday.
The FPO gathered momentum on the final day of bidding with retail investors staying away after the current share price dipped below Rs 3,112 per share.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...