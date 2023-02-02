Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 2

The Hindenburg-Adani issue rocked Parliament on Thursday with both the Houses adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by the Opposition over allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group.

Earlier, both the Houses were adjourned until 2 PM after presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha rejected calls for deferment of proceedings to discuss the matter, prompting the Congress-led Opposition to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe or a day-to-day judicial probe headed by a Supreme Court judge.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the demand for the JPC or a Supreme Court-monitored probe, with DMK, TMC, SP, JDU , Shivsena-Thackeray, CPM, CPI, NCP, IUML, NC AAP and, Kerala Congress joining the issue.

The decision of the joint Opposition to press for a JPC or a judicial investigation came after a meeting at the chambers of Kharge this morning. The above Opposition parties attended the meeting.

Kharge later briefed reporters saying nine party leaders, including himself, had given notices for adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected the same.

Dhankar earlier said the notices were not on order with Opposition leaders vowing to keep raising the matter until permitted a discussion.

“Looks like veteran MPs will have to take lessons in moving adjournment notices from the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” said TMC’s Shantanu Sen.

SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav said the matter was very serious as “people were being sent home by SBI in districts asking them to return later and telling them that there’s no money.”

The Opposition is alleging that public money of LIC and SBI invested in Adani firms is in peril of sinking and the government of silent.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh asked, “Why is the government silent on this mega scandal? Adani is the scandal kingpin, on whose money the BJP functions. Adani is the treasurer of BJP. He formed shell companies abroad, overvalued his shares and looted People’s money.”

Keshav Rao of BRS questioned RS chairman for rejecting the adjournment notices.

“The Chairman says notice is not in order. There’s no pro forma as far adjournment notices are concerned.

In the absence of a performa you can’t teach us how to give a notice. What’s a bigger or more serious issue that this? This is a matter of socialisation of losses.”

Elamaram Kareem of the CPM alleged that Adani and his company have looted India.

“LIC and SBI money is on the line under government patronage. This is a major scandal, a burning issue and we will keep raising it, he said.

Thackeray Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and DMK’s Kanimozhi also demanded a probe.

Earlier, in bus adjournment notice, Kharge said, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians.”

Similar notices were given by CPI(M) leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh among others.

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman demanding a discussion on the Adani stock crash, terming the matter as “urgent”.

Serving the notice under Rule 267, the CPI MP said that money belonging to the people of the country is at risk of “being wiped out” due to the crisis currently unfolding with the Adani group.

“Huge public money belonging to the common people of India is at serious risk of being wiped out in the crisis that is currently unfolding with the Adani group of companies. It is deeply concerning that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (L1C), in which the people of India repose immense trust through their hard-earned money, has a total holding to the tune of Rs 35,917.31 crore as on December 31, 2022, under the Adani group of companies,” the MP said.