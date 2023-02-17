 Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts : The Tribune India

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select experts in a transparent manner

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

Photo used for representational purpose only. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 17

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept names of experts submitted by the Centre to it in a sealed cover for a panel to be set up to look into Hindenburg Research report that led to crash of Adani Group shares and suggest remedial measures to safeguard investors' interests.

"We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the Government, it would amount to a Government constituted committee. There has to be full (public) confidence in the committee," a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

It refused to accept SEBI 's suggestions for appointment of an expert committee to examine changes required in regulatory framework, saying it would itself appoint the panel to maintain “fullest transparency for protection of investors.”

"If we accept suggestions, we should disclose it to the other side so that there is transparency," it said.

Maintaining that it will not take suggestions from either government or the petitioners on the composition of the expert committee, the top court said it would select experts on its own.

However, the Bench made it clear that it will not appoint a sitting judge on the panel to examine the issue.

Reserving it’s order on the petitions seeking probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report, the Bench said it can’t start with the presumption of a regulatory failure.

The Centre had on Monday accepted the top court's proposal to set up an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the Adani group share crash following the Hindenburg Research report even as it said SEBI and other agencies were well-equipped to handle it.

The Adani Group stocks have tanked on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate led by Gautam Adani. The Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it has been complying with all laws and disclosure requirements.

SEBI had told the top court that it’s not in favour of banning short-selling or sale of borrowed shares, and said it is investigating allegations made by a tiny short-seller against the Adani Group as well as its share price movements.

There are four PILs on the issue pending before the top court --one each by advocates ML Sharma and Vishal Tiwari; Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur and one Manish Kumar -- seeking probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

