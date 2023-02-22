Adani row: Spell probe status, Cong tells govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

In fresh posers for the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Congress on Tuesday asked it about the status of the investigation into the alleged practice of stock parking by shell firms and entities related to the conglomerate.

The Congress has been targeting the government over the Adani issue and demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg report on the Gautam Adani-led group.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh put forth three more questions to the PM on Twitter.