Adanis to compete with Maharashtra power behemoth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

For the first time, a private company has sought a parallel electricity-distribution licence in areas served by a state-owned undertaking.

An Adani Group company has approached the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a distribution licence for areas exclusively served by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. MERC received the application on Friday following which Adani Electricity, Navi Mumbai, said it has sought a licence for power distribution in some areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The company hopes to have a subscriber base of five 5 lakh consumers in the next five years. It has been distributing electricity in Mumbai for over four years. It had bought out Anil Ambani Group's Reliance Energy to begin operations in the city .