Adityanath’s new government presents first budget, says UP set to become trillion-dollar economy

The Rs 6.15 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 -- up from Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year --- sets aside Rs 39,000 crore for welfare schemes, the government said

Adityanath’s new government presents first budget, says UP set to become trillion-dollar economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2022-23 in Assembly, in Lucknow. PTI

PTI

Lucknow, May 26

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday presented the maiden budget of its second term in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it is on the way to turning the state into a USD 1 trillion economy in the coming years.

The Rs 6.15 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 -- up from Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year --- sets aside Rs 39,000 crore for welfare schemes, the government said.

In the current financial year the BJP-led UP government will spend Rs 1,500 crore on a youth empowerment scheme, Rs 1,000 crore on a scheme to develop small irrigation projects and Rs 650 crore to help farmers and their families if the breadwinner meets with an accident.

A big ticket item is the Centre-initiated Jal Jeevan Mission. The UP government has earmarked Rs 19,500 crore this year to provide drinking water in water-scarce regions under the scheme.

“The economy of the state is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion,” Finance minister Suresh Khanna said in the budget speech, with the chief minister sitting next to him in the state assembly.

Hailing the budget later, Adityanath said it met the aspirations of the people.

It has allotted Rs 54,883 crore for 97 schemes out of the total 130 points mentioned in the BJP manifesto in the recent assembly polls, he told reporters. This includes the election promise of providing two cooking gas cylinders free each year to the beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’.

The opposition slammed the entire exercise.

Samajwadi Party president called it a “spider’s web of statistics” and Bahujan Samaj Party’s leader Mayawati termed it “clichéd”.

On law and order, the budget has proposed spending over Rs 730 crore for strengthening the Police Emergency Management System.

Over Rs 276 crore will be set aside for establishing the UP Special Security Force entrusted with the security of courts and historical and religious places, including Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.

Also, the budget provides Rs 100 crore for beautification and development of tourism facilities in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, under which the government is distributing smartphones and computer tablets, gets Rs 1,500 crore. Twelve lakh devices have already been distributed out of the two crore planned over five years.

The budget promotes entrepreneurship among the youth under the UP Startup Policy-2020. The target is to establish 100 incubators and 10,000 startups over five years, Khanna said.

An amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for setting up coaching facilities near their homes in all districts for students preparing for competitive exams.

The budget provides Rs 72 crore for women empowerment schemes and proposes setting up cyber helpdesks at the district level. Mission Shakti, under which women undergo skill development programmes, also gets Rs 20 crore.

For farmers, a “stability fund” has been set up to ensure minimum support price for perishable crops like potato, tomato and onion.

The budget allows spending Rs 650 crore under a scheme related to farmers who meet with accidents. The government will give up to Rs 5 lakh if a farmer dies in an accident or suffers a disability.

About Rs 50 crore will be spent this year on the upcoming Rs 700-crore Major Dhyan Chand University in Meerut, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on January 2.

The state government will also spend Rs 95 crore on buying land to establish an international cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Finance Minister Khanna said 26 crore man-days were created in financial year 2021-22 under the MGNREGA rural employment scheme. The target this year is 32 crore man-days.

The government has also set a target to generate employment for 16,000 people by establishing 800 units in rural areas. Also, 7,540 posts have been generated in the secondary education system and 10,000 new jobs for nurses are being created in the coming years.

The budget has set aside Rs 250 crore this year for the Chief Minister’s Tourist Places Scheme for developing one tourist destination in each assembly constituency.

Under another scheme, the state government will spend Rs 10 crore to help young lawyers buy books and magazines during the first three years of work.

Reacting to the budget, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the government had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and asked if that has happened.

BSP supremo claimed that government was throwing dust in the eyes of people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

4
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

5
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

7
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
J & K

Yasin Malik should not have roamed freely for 32 years: Wife of slain IAF officer

10
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...

PM Modi calls ‘parivaarvadi’ parties ‘biggest’ enemies of the country

PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf

Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video by inmate goes viral

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala