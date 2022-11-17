Adopt tech in farming to ensure higher productivity, better profit: Agri Minister Tomar to farmers

PTI

Chandigarh, November 17

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged farmers to adopt technology in farming to ensure higher productivity and better profit.

Tomar praised Haryana, saying it is a leading state in crop production and horticulture.

Farmers in the country should adopt technology in farming to ensure higher productivity and better profit, the minister said.

Today, it is essential for farmers to cultivate new crops and use advanced technology to produce better quality. It is a matter of immense pleasure that Haryana farmers and the Haryana government are adopting such advanced methods of agriculture, he added.

Tomar said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to increase the income of farmers and in the last eight years, the government has undertaken several initiatives and results are starting to pay off.

He was speaking at the inauguration of 30 integrated pack houses across the state at Aterna village in Sonipat, Haryana, on Thursday evening. On the occasion, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal was also present.

The minister first inaugurated 30 integrated pack houses established across the state and lauded the schemes being launched by the Haryana government for the welfare of farmers.

He said that 30 pack houses are being set up across the state through Farmer Producer Organisations in Haryana.

The Haryana government is making concrete efforts to set up 500 pack houses in the state, he said, while adding this initiative will change the image of Haryana in the field of Horticulture.

Notably, a ‘pack house’ can be used for temporarily storing, cleaning, grading and packing the farm produce.

He also said the Centre has been working in the interest of farmers. For the welfare of the farmers, the central government has deposited Rs. 2.17 lakh crore in their accounts under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The importance of agriculture has been taken on a priority basis by the Central and Haryana governments, he added.

Tomar said that as a result of the hard work of farmers and farmer-friendly policies of the government, despite adverse conditions like the Covid pandemic, agricultural exports from India touched Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

We must sustain the quality of our agricultural products and ensure it meets global standards, he said.

Our agriculture sector is very strong, which stood tall even in adverse conditions like the Covid pandemic and when the whole world had almost come to a standstill, then despite the lockdown, all agricultural activities like sowing, harvesting, marketing etc. continued uninterrupted and agri growth remained good, the minister noted.

Haryana is a frontrunner in terms of crop production and in the horticulture sector too, the steps taken by the state government are commendable, Tomar added.

The Haryana government is working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Centre and is ensuring the implementation of central schemes, he further said.

Haryana has also started several schemes at the state level for farmers’ welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the state government has started a number of schemes for the welfare of farmers.

He said a big vegetable market is being set up in Ganaur, which will be spread over 550 acres and will come up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. This will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people.

